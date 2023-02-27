MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges have been filed in an animal abandonment case in Masury.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 47-year-old Melanie Bender on a warrant Friday on the abandoning animals charge.

The charge stems from an investigation into animals that were discovered inside a home on Standard Avenue in Masury last month.

The house had been foreclosed, and deputies were there to change the locks.

Deputies say there were clothes and garbage throughout the home and a dog locked in a cage in the living room.

The dog and two cats were removed from the house.

Bender is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Trumbull Eastern District Court.