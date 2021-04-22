Charge dismissed against former Struthers PTA president accused of stealing from organization

Struthers City School District Superintendent Pete Pirone said Jessica Hallquist has made full restitution to the organization

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A grand theft charge has been dismissed against the former Struthers PTA president accused of stealing more than $32,000 from the organization.

After a motion by the state, the case against Jessica Hallquist was dismissed without prejudice on Monday, according to court records.

Struthers City School District Superintendent Pete Pirone said Thursday that since the charges were filed against Hallquist, she has made full restitution to the organization.

Police in Struthers began investigating financial discrepancies in October after they were informed that school officials noticed several suspicious transactions to websites like Amazon.com and iTunes.com. According to a police report, there were also cash withdrawals when school was on break or closed due to COVID-19.

Police learned that only two women had access to the Parent Teacher Association’s financial account. Police noted in their report that all of the fraudulent transactions were made with a debit card that was assigned to Hallquist.

According to the police report, the total spent was over $32,000.

Police said when Hallquist was confronted about the missing money, she apologized and confessed to making the transactions, blaming a spending addiction.