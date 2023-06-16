BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the past 16 years, students from Boardman High School have participated in a statewide competition known as Envirothon.

Envirothon is a high school competition where students are tested on their knowledge of soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatic ecology and current environmental issues.

“Each area is allowed to send two of their best teams to compete at state. Boardman for the first time ever sent two teams this year!” said Boardman High School science teacher Heather Moran.

Moran said the students compete with 40-50 other schools. This year’s theme was “Changing climate.”

“Kids actually get outside and they look at trees, and they determine how much a tree would be worth, and they look at nests and cavities and how it’s effecting the wildlife,” Moran said. “They’re learning how we can best use our natural resources — today and going forward.”

“I want to see changes with climate change, the population, how we treat people,” said Envirothon participant and Boardman student Mackenzie Kelso. “There’s a lot of issues with people of poverty battling climate change, because they are the first ones that will be effected.”

“With climate change, we’re getting increased flood cycles mainly here. They’re doing a lot of great work trying to reintroduce our water shed,” said Finn Machuga, Envirothon participant and Boardman student.

Moran said when students study the topics at Envirothon, what they learn goes beyond what they get in a classroom –it helps them look at natural resources in a different way.