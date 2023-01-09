YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several changes are coming in 2023 that could impact those who receive SNAP benefits.

The USDA says the temporary boost, known as emergency allotments, to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end nationwide in 2023.

Also, households that receive SNAP and Social Security benefits will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits because of the significant cost of living increase to Social Security benefits that went into effect Jan. 1.

SNAP benefit amounts will return to normal in Ohio in March. Some states have already stopped emergency allotments.

Emergency allotments allowed households to receive an additional $95 or an additional benefit valued up to the maximum benefit for their household size, whichever value is greater.

According to Ohio’s extension approval for the month of January 2023, 673,063 households receive the emergency allotment at a cost of over $126 million.

More information and frequently asked questions can be found on the USDA website.