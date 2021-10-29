Changes required before Youngstown City Schools can be released from state control

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The interim Ohio Superintendent of Schools informed the Youngstown School Board that changes must be made to the district’s plan before she’ll release it from oversight of the Academic Distress Commission.

The president of the school board said that’s OK – what they’re doing is unprecedented, and he expected changes to be made.

Interim State Superintendent Stephanie Siddens specifically wants benchmarks in Math, Literacy, and Overall Performance to “exceed the pre-pandemic baseline.”

In some cases – the plan submitted had benchmarks below pre-pandemic levels.

Siddens also stated benchmark goals for graduation credits and diploma seals were incomplete.

Youngstown School Board Presiden Ron Shadd had no issues with the superintendent’s response.

“We need our citizens to realize where we are at and what we’re trying to come out of. We were in a decline and now we have a true opportunity to save our educational system. If we get critiques along the way, that’s OK,” Shadd said.

The Youngstown School Board will meet Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Choffin Career and Technical Center to address the changes Siddens requested.

She wants those changes by Thursday, Nov. 11 and her entire letter is on the Ohio Department of Education’s website.