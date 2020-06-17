Changes in store at Valley racino for reopening

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course will open its doors Friday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Things are going to look a little different for customers heading back.

The racino has been working closely with the Ohio Lottery Commission, state and local leaders, and public health officials on a plan to reopen.

At first, the gaming floor is going to operate at 50 percent capacity. Some slot machines will be turned off to help encourage social distancing and there are markings on the floor to enforce social distancing in areas where you’d normally see a line.

Team members and vendors will be required to wear masks and will undergo a self-assessment health screening each day, including temperature checks prior to their shift.

Guests will be encouraged to wear a mask but not required, however, they will have to respond to a health questionnaire prior to entering.

All high touch areas such as slot machines, vending, and ATMs will be disinfected throughout the day. Sanitizer stations will be installed on the racino floor and will be readily available throughout the facility.

The racino will close every night at 3 a.m. for deep cleaning and will reopen at 8 a.m.

For right now, there won’t be any live concerts, banquet services or any kind of tournaments or special events, and dining is going to be limited to the Take 2 food court.

No one under 21 will be allowed on the property.