Changes coming to I-680 to make your drive safer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you take Interstate 680, you’ve probably noticed some long, metal poles laying along the side of the highway. The Ohio Department of Transportation is putting in new high mast tower lighting.

The old lights are more than 50 years old and need updating. The new light installation will cost about $920,000.

They are installing lights at Route 711 and I-680 and at Meridian Road and I-680.

ODOT says the new LED lights will be brighter and energy saving.

“We let the lights get to their life expectancy, so that’s why we’ve targeted these certain lights here because they have reached how long they can last. We decided it was time to move them out with these new upgraded lights,” said ODOT spokesperson Ray Marsch.

Marsch said they will also be installing new lights in Trumbull County near State Route 82, near West Market Street.

No road closures are expected as they make the installations during the spring and summer.

They have already installed these high mast tower lights in Akron.