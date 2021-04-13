Changes being made to how no-contact orders are handled in domestic violence cases

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A local judge says “revolutionary changes” are coming to the way no-contact orders in domestic violence cases are handled.

They’re coming from the Ohio Supreme Court.

The changes include new forms for allowing courts to order wireless providers to transfer cell service directly to a victim.

They also enable post-conviction, no-contact orders to be entered into a national law enforcement database so officers know they exist.

“It’s just a big change in how we protect our victims after cases are completed,” said Judge Christopher Shaker, Niles Municipal Court.

The changes take effect on Thursday.