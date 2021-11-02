Chaney student arrested for threats after girlfriend suspended for fight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Chaney High School student is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said he threatened Monday to shoot up East High School after his girlfriend was suspended for fighting another student.

Ray Quan Valentine, 18, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a third degree felony charge of making a terroristic threat.

Reports said the threat came on Instagram after Valentine picked up his 16-year-old girlfriend, a student at East High School who was suspended for fighting a 14-year-old girl Monday morning.

The two girls began fighting after “arguing over their physical characteristics,” according to a police report, and they punched each other and pulled each other’s hair.

After the fight was broken up, school staff said the two were suspended from school as part of the process. Reports said Valentine picked up the older student, who is his girlfriend.

Later, students alerted school staff that Valentine had threatened on Instagram to hurt the people who attacked his girlfriend and also threatened to “shoot up East High School.”

He was arrested without incident.