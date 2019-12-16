Chaney High School teacher helps save choking student

Cracraft was helping in the cafeteria when an 11-grade student came up to him, holding a hand to her throat and unable to speak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Chaney High School science teacher is being credited with saving a choking student during lunch last week.

Mike Cracraft was helping in the cafeteria when an 11-grade student came up to him, holding a hand to her throat and unable to speak.

“He immediately leapt into action,” said Casey Bogerd, another teacher who was in the room. “Mr. Cracraft gave three abdominal thrusts, then she finally took a deep breath.”

Cracraft is a former U.S. Marine sergeant. After making sure the student was breathing normally, he led the student to other adults in the room who escorted her to the nurse’s office.

“I have two little children of my own and I am glad that I was able to help her,” Cracraft said.

“Although Mr. Cracraft does not want to be recognized for his actions, it is important that we recognize that Mike instinctively did everything in his power to help a student in need,” said Chaney Principal Rob Kearns. “Our teachers are expertly trained and experienced in all aspects of student safety and care for our students as if they were their own.”