Chaney alumni holds picnic for graduating seniors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools will be having a virtual graduation this year because of COVID-19 safety.

Because of that, Chaney alumni came together to hold a picnic for the seniors that will be graduating.

Roughly 50 seniors showed up to the event.

Students who attended the event say they wish they could have a normal commencement and a full-sized prom.

“You see everybody else getting that experience. We have to experience way worse now ’cause we didn’t get to go to graduation or prom, so it feels bad,” said Bryant Douglas, a Chaney senior at the picnic.

“We really appreciate the Chaney alumni for coming together and throwing this for us, just bringing us together one more time before we sign out,” said Malcolm Lambert, another student at the event.

Chaney will be graduating about 110 seniors.