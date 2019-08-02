Champion woman due in court for feeding stray cats

Last year, she used her own money to get 17 stray cats spayed and neutered, and also their rabies shots

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman in Champion is due in court after being cited for feeding stray cats.

Nancy McCauley has been in her home since 1965. She says in April the Board of Health sent her a cease and desist letter after receiving complaints.

“I feel bad for them, they need something to eat. If someone kicked you out of your house, where would you go? So I feed them,” she said.

McCauley says stray cats have always been in her neighborhood. Last year she used her own money to get 17 stray cats spayed and neutered, and also their rabies shots. This cost her several hundred dollars to do.

“One stray cat, along with her offspring, could produce 420,000 cats in seven years. So, that shows, her getting 17 cats fixed, even say half of those were females, think of all the cats she saved from being born in Champion, Ohio,” said Corinne Corky Styles, president of TNR of Warren, an organization that helps people get stray cats fixed.

She believes she is helping by making sure the cats won’t reproduce and by feeding them so they don’t get into anyone’s garbage looking for food.

McCauley says there are woods near her neighborhood which she believes is where other animals such as skunks and raccoons are living. But, she doesn’t feel that feeding the cats is attracting those animals.

In fact, she says she has seen people drop off stray cats in the neighborhood.

She said she used to leave food out the entire day, but has since created scheduled times to feed the cats. She said she puts the food inside overnight.

Styles and TNR have assisted McCauley. Styles believes the cats won’t just go away if McCauley stops feeding them.