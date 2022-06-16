CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion resident Gwen Stulgis is gaining traction for her newly created Shared Dream Dresses Foundation on Facebook.

It’s a nonprofit group that allows people to giveaway their wedding dresses to others for free. The Facebook group has already gained 1,300 members since Stulgis started it a week and a half ago.

“I want everyone to feel happy, and I want them to feel beautiful,” she said. To feel like we’re helping somebody out with the dress that maybe couldn’t afford or one that they really wanted, but they’re settling for something different or maybe wasn’t going to wear a dress but can now.”



Shared Dream Dresses was inspired by Stulgis’s generous donation of her own wedding dress. She posted on Facebook about her wedding dress giveaway a few weeks ago and 72 people responded with interest and others messaged her about wedding dresses they wanted to give away, too.

Stulgis said public interest sparked her idea to start a group where other women could help each other feel beautiful on their special day.

“I’m excited that other people are sharing their dresses and saying ‘yes to the dress’ on my page, and I want that to continue,” she said. “I think it’s for a great cause, especially for people who really cannot afford one, and it really is a nice act of kindness.”

Shared Dream Dresses also offers wedding accessories like hair pieces, bouquets, handkerchiefs and shoes.



People from all over the United States and even the UK and Australia have taken part in the foundation.

“I am very appreciative of all the members and everyone who has donated dresses,” Stulgis said.

To learn more about Shared Dream Dresses visit their Facebook page.