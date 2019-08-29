Champion woman can continue feeding stray cats under agreement

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman in Champion is allowed to continue feeding stray cats in her neighborhood after reaching an agreement with the Trumbull County Board of Health.

Nancy McCauley had received backlash after she continued to feed stray cats. The Board of Health sent her a cease and desist letter, with health officials saying she would attract more animals to the area.

She was scheduled for a hearing with the Trumbull County Board of Health in August, but an agreement was reached.

McCauley is allowed to feed the cats for one hour in the morning and one hour at night. She must also continue to spay or neuter the cats as she was doing so before.

She had been working with TNR, an organization in Trumbull County that helps people manage stray animals in their neighborhoods. They spay or neuter cats as well as administer rabies shots.

McCauley said she just wanted to help the cats and believes feeding them will keep them out of other people’s garbage cans.