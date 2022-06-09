CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Trustees are taking steps to remedy a delay in check processing after Champion township’s fiscal officer took a 60-day leave of absence citing personal reasons.

Trustee Doug Emerine says the township switched to a system that requires checks issued by the township to be approved before they’re cashed. Because of the fiscal officer’s leave of absence, the last batch of checks that went out Friday and included payments for health care premiums and other bills weren’t approved so there was a delay in processing.

Emerine met with the bank Thursday to be able to authorize those payments.

He says payroll shouldn’t be affected since the township has made arrangements with a neighboring township fiscal officer to help with that. He also noted trustees have set up interviews for a deputy fiscal officer. He called it a “unique” situation that they’ve never dealt with before, but are working through it.