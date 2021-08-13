Champion teachers, school board reach agreement on contract

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The union representing teachers in Champion Local Schools and the school board have reached a contract agreement.

The agreement was announced Friday.

Negotiations have been going on for months, with both sides trying to avoid a strike.

Superintendent John Grabowski said they are grateful the two sides have come to an agreement.

“It is with great pleasure that we are announcing the Champion Education Association voted this morning to ratify the tentative agreement reached earlier this week. School will begin on time and all extracurricular and sporting activities will be commencing without interruption. We are all excited to welcome our students back into school next week to continue to provide the best learning opportunities for all of our students,” Grabowksi wrote in a letter to parents, students, staff and the community.

On August 10, the school board made its “best and final offer.” We are working to get details on the offer that teachers accepted.