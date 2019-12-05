Champion teacher named Educator of the Year

David Murduck has been teaching for 24 years -- 19 of them in Champion

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A Champion Middle School teacher recently received an honorable award.

David Murduck has been teaching for 24 years — 19 of them in Champion. He currently teaches fifth grade science.

“When you can get the joy, when you see the joy that they feel from them, you know, it just makes your job that much more exciting,” Murduck said.

He was nominated for Ohio Teacher of the Year and was one of the top four finalists. But to his surprise, he would receive a different award.

The North American Association for Environmental Education named Murduck Educator of the Year a few weeks ago.

“It was really exciting because in Champion, it’s a total community thing. So I have a lot of support from the administration, teachers in the building. But the students, the parents in the community have been fabulous,” he said.

Murduck said he was honored to receive the award and didn’t even know he was nominated until he won.

He said he enjoys being hands-on with the students and they enjoy it, too.

“He makes science more interesting to learn about and he makes it more fun,” a girl in his class said.