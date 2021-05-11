Champion skating rink, mostly destroyed by fire, being torn down

The roller rink was built in the 60's and destroyed by a fire five days after Christmas in 2019

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – After sitting for almost a year and a half in ruins, what’s left of the roller skating rink on Mahoning Avenue in Champion is being torn down.

Crews were cleaning up debris and demolishing what was left of Champion Skate on Tuesday

The roller rink was built in the 60’s and destroyed by a fire five days after Christmas in 2019.

It was 1:30 a.m. when fire crews from Champion responded to the skating rink. Within minutes, five other fire departments were called to help.

The initial plan was to penetrate the fire coming out of the front of the building, but crews soon learned inside the building was fully engulfed in flames, so they stayed outside.

Officials said the building was a total loss, but no one was injured.