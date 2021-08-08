Champion school board releases statement on contract negotiation

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion Board of Education released a statement today after they put out the final contract negotiations for teachers.

All negotiations were supposed to be held through a federal mediator. Instead, the latest proposal came from the board in an email and was then posted on the school’s public Facebook.

“That was not an offer that we had seen before. It was not offered through a federal mediator at our negotiation meeting on July 28,” said Champion Education Association spokesperson James Sheldon.

James Scher, a member of the Champion Board of Education, released the following statement:

The Board of Education greatly respects our teaching staff and wishes nothing more than to have them in the classrooms on August 16th doing what they do best, teaching our children. That’s why the Board has been negotiating for 3 months on a new contract.

So that the record is perfectly clear, The Board of Education notified the Federal Mediator at the last session on July 28th that the Board would NOT commit to a mediation session on Friday, August 13th because no significant headway was being made with the teachers’ negotiation team in the previous sessions, and it was just days before the strike notice they had issued weeks earlier would start.

On Thursday, August 5th at 3:55 p.m. the Board informed the Federal Mediator that instead of waiting until the last days prior to their strike commencing, the Board would instead issue to the Union bargaining team its best and final offer in this matter so the teachers had plenty of time to respond and not hold the community in limbo until the last minute before they were not showing up for work. On Friday, August 6th at 11:04 am, the Board presented its best and final offer to the Federal Mediator to be conveyed to the Union in the hope that this final extended offer would resolve this matter. Please note that the collective bargaining agreement states that “If impasse is declared, either party may request the services of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. Once started, mediation shall continue until a tentative agreement is reached or until the contract expires.”

“The Union contract expired on June 30th. Despite this, the Board still presented its offer through the Federal Mediator. On the afternoon of August 6th the Union put out on social media that the Board had cancelled the session “scheduled” for the 13th and was no longer negotiating. There was no mention that a final negotiation offer was submitted to the Mediator the same day. At that time, the Board sent the last, best, and final offer to the Union negotiating team directly and was required to post the offer publicly due to the misinformation being presented on social media on behalf of the Union.

“The offer presented to the Union is fair, reasonable and equitable not only with all of the other contracts that have been agreed to by many other unions this year in our area, but also with the fiscal constraints of our District finances. The Board wishes nothing more than for the teachers to ratify this fair and equitable offer. The Board has received no response on its final offer as yet.”