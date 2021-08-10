Champion School Board releases latest proposal, teachers say they just want to meet

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Contract negotiations surrounding Champion Local Schools’ teachers appear to be taking place by way of social media.

On Friday, on their Facebook page, the Champion School Board released this proposal:

2.15% wage increases in each of the next three years.

A $1,850 increase for those with Master’s Degrees and 20 years’ experience for each year of the contract.

$35 an hour for a preparation period.

$1,100 a year in tuition reimbursement.

$250 per teacher for ratifying the contract.

Tuesday evening was the teachers’ turn to respond.

A large group of Champion teachers met outside the Mahoning Avenue Pizza Joe’s. They wore red shirts reading ‘Students Are Our Champions’ on the back.

Their message: they want the Champion School Board to negotiate.

“The number one thing we’re looking for, of course, is for a chance to just meet because we think we’re really close,” said James Sheldon, CEA spokesperson.

The Board of Education on Friday released what it claims to be its best and final offer on Facebook.

“If they want to negotiate a different way, we’re asking that they communicate with us first,” Sheldon said.

“We made it very clear from the beginning, there are two sides here. We will meet whenever they want,” said Jeff Rasile, CEA negotiator.

The teachers union claims the board canceled an August 13 negotiating session, but in a statement Tuesday, the board stated it never committed to the session and didn’t want to wait to present its latest offer.

Teachers are scheduled to be in the classroom on August 16.

Some residents stopped to talk to the teachers Tuesday.

“If we’re going to, as a community, show our kids that we are — we expect people to work together and that we want to do things in good faith, then we’re at least willing to have a conversation,” said Erica Putro, one resident.

On Tuesday evening, Champion Local Schools posted again to their Facebook page.