Champion School Board receives notice of intent to strike from teachers’ union

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The vice president of the Champion School Board, David Mahan, issued a letter on Wednesday stating that negotiations with the district’s teachers have gotten to the point where the teachers’ union has issued an intent to strike.

Mahan wrote that the board and teachers’ union have been negotiating contracts for three months, saying the teachers were offered raises equal to the highest offered in Trumbull County.

Mahan claims the union wanted to use pandemic relief money to increase salaries but the board refused.

There is no word yet from the teachers’ union.

A deal has been reached, however, with the support staff.