CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion police have a new tool to help reconnect man’s best friends with their owners.

The department received an animal microchip reader on Tuesday.

Joshua Vesey of VZ Cleaning Services bought and donated the reader to the police department.

Ptlm. Jason Manes says prior to receiving the microchip reader, officers would take dogs they found to a local veterinarian’s office to get scanned or ask for assistance from another nearby police department.

“At least with this, then we don’t have to take the time out and waste other people’s time down at the vet’s or call in another department or the dog warden out to scan the dog,” Manes said.

Police say they haven’t used it yet, but it will be helpful in reuniting pet owners with their dogs.