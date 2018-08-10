Champion PD: Bloody suspect walked out to police after stabbing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - A man is accused of stabbing his roommate during an argument in Champion Township on Wednesday.

Around 5:30 p.m., police went to a house in the 4400 block of Nutwood Avenue on a report of an unwanted man.

They found 43-year-old Joseph Hayden, who came out of the house with blood on his face, chest and arms, according to a police report.

The victim also came out of the house, with blood on his hands and face.

Hayden said he didn't want the victim there because he claimed the victim was intoxicated.

Officers noticed he had a small gash on his lower back that was bleeding. At first, he didn't want medical treatment but police insisted firefighters take a look at it and bandage him up.

Police asked Hayden how the man was hurt and Hayden said, "I stabbed him," according to the report.

He then led officers to a bedroom, where the bloody knife was.

Hayden said when the victim came home, he started yelling at Hayden and hitting and kicking the bedroom door. He said the victim also threw things at him and began to wrestle him.

That's when Hayden stabbed him, according to the police report.

Hayden was arrested and charged with felonious assault.