CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University at Trumbull is looking for young filmmakers to help with the grand opening of its new Digital Media Production Center.

Students from preschool to college can submit 15-second to 12-minute videos that are appropriate for a general audience.

Prizes will be awarded as part of a contest for the center’s grand opening in late January. Prizes are gift cards that range in value from $30 to $300.

The submission deadline is Jan. 15, 2024. Instructions and information are available on Kent State Trumbull’s website.