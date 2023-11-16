CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A teenage driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a single-car crash in Champion Township Thursday morning.

Firefighters say the accident happened around 8:20 am in the 54000 block of Pierce Road.

As you can see from these pictures sent to us by the Champion Township Fire Department, the car was on its roof.

The 17-year-old was the only occupant of the car and was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Champion Police are investigating the cause of the crash.