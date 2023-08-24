CHAMPION Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A road and several businesses are closed after a semi crashed into a building Thursday morning.

State Road at Mahoning Avenue in Champion remains closed after a semi accident was reported around 7:45 a.m.

Champion Police Chief Larry Skaggs says the truck driver was trying to turn around in the parking lot of Fat Cats Tattoo Body Piercings after he missed the gas station when the truck took out the utility pole pulling power lines from both Fat Cats and nearby Dairy Queen, which is located in its own building. Skaggs says the driver cut the corner too short and took out the awning on Fat Cats, damaging the building significantly.

As a result of the accident, Fat Cats, Dairy Queen, and Hair Way to Heaven Salon will be closed until further notice.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.