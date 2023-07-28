CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Champion Township will decide on an additional levy for safety services this fall.

The 5-year, 5.5 mills combined police and fire levy would generate a little more than $1 million a year.

Money from the levy would help the departments purchase much-needed equipment, such as radios in police cruisers and allow the departments to plan ahead when it comes to replacing its aging fleet.

The township would also be able to hire three additional full-time firefighters and one to two full-time police officers.

“Our most critical thing right now is staffing. We are running with skeleton crews. I’m afraid that either we are going to end up in a situation where we aren’t going to have an ambulance or fire truck available or one of my guys or women get hurt doing this job because we are so short-staffed,” said Chief Tom Dempsey.

Should the levy pass, it would cost the owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000 an additional $192 a year or $16.08 a month.