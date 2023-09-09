CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — Residents in Champion Township are looking to raise awareness for a levy that could get them a new park.

The Champion Community Park Initiative held a rock-a-thon on Saturday in front of the former Huntington Bank building on Mahoning Avenue.

The idea was for residents to sit in rocking chairs throughout the six-hour event.

Those in attendance got to meet those behind the initiative, and also learned more about their requests for two levies: one for 1.75 mills that would go toward the development of a new community park, along with a second quarter mill levy for maintenance.

The initiative is looking to have the levy on the ballot for the March 2024 primaries.

Co-chairman Richard Dearth said the main idea is to have somewhere for the community to go, but will need more funds than what they have.

“One of the things that Champion just hasn’t had in the 40, 50 some years I’ve lived here, never had a sense of community. No place to gather. No place to have events, a place to have graduation parties or anything, so we’d like to build a park,” Dearth said.

A 50-50 raffle also took place, with those proceeds and other donations going towards promotion and passage of the park levy, which they look to put on the March 2024 ballot.

Funds that are not used will go to the township trustees to add to the current park building fund.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.