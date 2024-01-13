CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – About two years ago, WKBN told you the story of Skylar Scarnecchia’s newfound love for wheelchair basketball. Saturday, she got to play on her home court for a wheelchair basketball doubleheader.

For the past two years, she’s been playing wheelchair basketball. Most recently for the Pittsburgh Steelwheelers, and most times traveling 2 to 3 hours.

But Saturday, in a doubleheader game against the Cleveland Wheelchair Cavaliers, the car trip was only a few minutes down the road.

“Champion was kind enough to open the doors and have Sky and her teammates and the Cavaliers come in and participate today. And have the Champion community and local communities come in and watch what wheelchair basketball is all about,” said Skylar’s mother Trish Scarnecchia.

Skylar started with the Wheelchair Cavaliers before moving to the Steelwheelers.

She’s also on the roster for a women’s team based in Dallas.

She said the sport changed her for the better, and having local support means a lot.

“I know when I’m starting to miss my shots it’s because I’m going flat and not putting enough arch on it. Coach always taught me that. Then, I got to see some of my other basketball coaches here that coached me, during standup ball, and means so much,” she said.

After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Alabama where she’ll play wheelchair basketball for its adaptive sports program.

She said she’s excited about the family environment and competitiveness.

“I will be competing with the best. I will be playing with the best,” she said. “So, that’s the really exciting part, seeing where I’m going to be at in the next five years.