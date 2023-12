CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local students were treated to a special visitor all the way from the North Pole.

Santa Claus stopped by Champion Central Elementary School on Friday. Students were treated to pictures with Santa who took time out of his busy schedule to check on the elves watching over the children at the school and look at student-made Gingerbread Houses.

Santa said thus far, all of the students remain on his “nice” list.