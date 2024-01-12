CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – If you like Legos, you’ll want to check this out: Champion Middle School is hosting the FIRST Northeast Ohio Lego League District Competition.

Twenty-six teams of middle school students are competing. They will have to build and program a Lego robot that can complete certain missions. Teams will also complete a project to help get other people interested in the specific hobby.

The video above features pictures from past competitions.

Andy Yantes is helping put the competition together. He says it helps students learn some useful, real-world skills.

“It’s not just, we teach them programming. We teach them engineering design principles. On top of that, we’re teaching them they have to give a presentation in front of judges, in front of adults,” Yantes said.

“There aren’t many middle school students that are able to do it, let alone we put them in a position to do it.”

The first Northeast Ohio Lego League District Competition will be held in the Champion Middle School gymnasium. It goes from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and is free to the public.