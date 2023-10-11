CHAMPION Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- The Champion Township Police Department is warning the public about a scam that they are calling “paving scams.”

According to their post on Facebook, this scam involves taking money for work to be done that ends up not being completed, or work that is done very poorly for a lump sum of money up front.

Police have listed some things to be aware of:

Always get more than one estimate on any project

Check with local references

Never give any contractor money up front

Often time the quality of work is sub-par including materials

Be aware of anyone offering deep discounts and trying to rush you into a contract

Never accept a “now or never” contract

Be aware of nonlocal companies which include those out of state

What is the contact information for this company and how will you have warranty work done?

If you believe that you have been scammed, contact the Champion Police Department.