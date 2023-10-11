CHAMPION Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- The Champion Township Police Department is warning the public about a scam that they are calling “paving scams.”
According to their post on Facebook, this scam involves taking money for work to be done that ends up not being completed, or work that is done very poorly for a lump sum of money up front.
Police have listed some things to be aware of:
- Always get more than one estimate on any project
- Check with local references
- Never give any contractor money up front
- Often time the quality of work is sub-par including materials
- Be aware of anyone offering deep discounts and trying to rush you into a contract
- Never accept a “now or never” contract
- Be aware of nonlocal companies which include those out of state
- What is the contact information for this company and how will you have warranty work done?
If you believe that you have been scammed, contact the Champion Police Department.