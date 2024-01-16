CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds over the weekend are likely to blame for damage to the roof of Champion High School’s band shell.

Superintendent John Grabowski said the district’s athletic director informed him of the roof damage to the 20-year-old band shell Saturday morning. The district has started an insurance claim and will have a contractor come out to assess the damage.

“We’ll have a roofing contractor come down, take a look, see what we need to do to make sure it’s ready for our kids when they come and get ready for our upcoming football season in the fall,” Grabowski said.

Grabowski said the structure itself appears to be in good shape. Just the roof was damaged.