CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion School District played host Saturday to two big events.

One was the FIRST Northeast Ohio Lego League District Competition. It was held at the middle school gym on Saturday afternoon.

25 teams competed, with each team having to build and program a Lego robot and have it complete certain missions.

“All of these kids were given a game and project in August, and they have been working on it to develop a presentation about their project idea and build a Lego robot to perform missions on a table on a mission to score the most points they can,” said event coordinator Andy Yantes.

Out of the 25 teams that competed Saturday, the top nine will advance to the state competition.