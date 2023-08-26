CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State Trumbull has introduced a new space for veteran learners to feel more “at ease” when returning to the classroom.

The resource center recently opened just in time for the fall semester.

The KSU Trumbull “At Ease” center is not only a resource center, but also a quiet space in the library that veteran learners can study together.

One of the women behind the vision of the center, Lori Singer-Bare, is a veteran herself. She is now a lecturer on campus in the criminology and justice studies department.

Lori says the center not only provides military students with accessible resources to counseling, community relations, financial aid and the GI bill, but something much less tangible. It provides a sense of belonging.

“Not only are some of the apprehensive about being non-traditional learners, but just kind of that re-entry back into civilian life and if we can make that re-entry just a little bit easier for them, then that’s all the better for me,” said Singer-Bare.

Singer-Bare says several students have expressed gratitude being around others who understand their language and military background.

“I think it’s really great if we just highlight all the programs that we have and just tell them, ‘you can do it, you can do it’. And don’t be apprehensive about being a non-traditional learner. And I think if we highlight that, just let them know you can still be – you’re going to be a great asset in your community, whatever you want to do,” said Singer-Bare.

The space was dedicated last week with a delivery of a flag that was flown over the US Capitol dedicated to the campus.

The At Ease Military and Veteran Resource Center is located inside the library on Kent State Trumbull’s campus. It is open any time during library hours.