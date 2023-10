CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews in Champion Township are paving a few roads and asking people to avoid them unless they live in the area.

Pierce Road between Champion Street and State Route 305 and 700 feet of Shaffer Road are being paved, along with all of Emerson Avenue.

Crews started around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No word yet on when they’ll be done.