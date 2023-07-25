CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren-based business is in the process of building a 160-thousand-square-foot manufacturing plant.

The site is the home of a $7.5 million project near Educational Highway and Research Parkway in the township. And when it’s complete, it will bring about 30 manufacturing jobs to the Valley.

Bral Corporation will take over the facility when it’s done. The company makes metal goods.

“It’s exciting for the township to have a facility of this magnitude move in. We haven’t had any development of this size in years, 25 years or more,” said Champion Township Trustee Rex Fee. “We will be benefited by property taxes. When Kent State owned all that property, we collected not a dime. So, we have some revenue coming in based on the property.”

According to the company’s website, Bral Corporation specializes in castings, metal stamping, forgings and other metal products.

“They are going to make components for the railroad industry and also the rear doors for delivery vehicles,” Fee said.

Fee said with Bral coming in, others could follow –possibly creating an industrial park.

“We will see what direction it goes. I anticipate now that Bral has moved in, there might be some additional interest for other facilities to move in and construct near their buildings,” Fee said.

The new building should be complete by spring 2024.