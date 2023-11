CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion Police Department is investigating a hit and run.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, it happened Wednesday evening near Sparkle and Dollar General on Mahoning Avenue.

The post says after it happened, the vehicle went south on Mahoning Avenue.

The department is looking for a dark, small to mid-sized SUV.

If you have any information that might help the investigation, you’re encouraged to call the department at 330-847-9363.