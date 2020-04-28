Champion neighbors surprise teen with classic car parade for 13th birthday

Breaking News
Bruce Click turned 13 years old on April 27 and is a big fan of classic and vintage cars

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors in Champion gave one of their own a special gift for his birthday Monday evening.

So, people in the neighborhood organized a surprise parade of classic cars to drive past his house.

Over 50 modern and vintage cars gathered in the parking lot of the Champion Church of Nazarene before traveling down Craig Avenue to surprise the birthday boy.

Click was touched by the gesture and surprised that the parade was organized even during the COVID-19 outbreak.

