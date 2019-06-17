Champion neighbors also struggle with severe weather damage on Sunday

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Another place that got hit hard from the storms on Sunday was Champion.

Last night, one neighborhood nearly flooded from the rain. But today, the neighborhood was hit hard from the storm, causing trees to fall down.

Neighbors banned together to clean up the trees. One person’s carport even flipped over.

“Next thing I know, I just hear this big, loud noise and this is when I seen this come flying in the yard,” said homeowner Nelson Toles. “When it landed it was just like, oh my God, what else is going on.”

By Sunday evening, most of the neighborhood had also lost power, but FirstEnergy crews worked to try and get it back on.