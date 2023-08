WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Champion man is facing a felony arson charge in connection to last month’s fire at a Howland laundromat.

Warren Municipal Court records show an arson charge was filed against Michael D. Robinson of Carroll Avenue NW Tuesday.

The charge stems from the investigation into a July 24 fire at the Mayfair Laundromat on Elm Road.

Investigators believed it started in the area of a coin gaming machine.

The fire had been ruled an act of arson.