Champion man charged in Capitol riot enters not guilty plea

Stephen Ayres is facing several charges

Stephen Ayres, of Warren, arrested for storming the Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A man from Champion accused in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday.

Stephen Ayres is charged with obstruction of official business, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building.

Ayres pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Surveillance video shows Ayres inside the senate lobby on January 6.

Prosecutors say he posted video on Facebook and went live throughout the day.

Ayres remains released from custody.

A video status hearing is scheduled for May 7.

