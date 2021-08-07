Champion local schools puts out final offer in teacher contract negotiations

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion Local School’s Board of Education is working with their teacher union to negotiate a new contract, but there have been stumbling blocks in trying to reach an agreement.

These negotiations have been going on for months now, with both sides trying to avoid a strike.

The Board of Education has put out their final offer, but they may have breached an agreement they had with their teacher’s union.

All negotiations were supposed to be held through a federal mediator. Instead, the latest proposal came from the board in an email.

By the time it was received by union members, it was already posted to the public on Champion Local School’s Facebook page.

“That was not an offer that we had seen before. It was not offered through a federal mediator at our negotiation meeting on July 28,” said Champion Education Association spokesperson James Sheldon.

Sheldon said this offer came after the Board of Education cancelled the next negotiation meeting on August 13, making it tougher to reach a resolution.

The union has not given a decision on the offer yet. They are waiting to negotiate with the federal mediator first.

“There was no chance to speak back with the school board and say things like ‘Okay, let’s talk about this, we have a question about this,'” Sheldon said.

Teachers want to reach an agreement within the guidelines set between the board and union.

“What we want everyone to know is we want to be in the classroom on the first day of school and feel that excitement with our students. That’s what we think the focus is being lost on, the students and what this means to them,” Sheldon said.

First News reached out to the Champion Board of Education members Saturday afternoon for a response and has not yet received a statement.