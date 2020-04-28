Champion High School band directors, boosters show support for their graduating seniors

The band van drove around Champion neighborhoods to deliver signs and pictures for band seniors

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Many schools are giving out signs to seniors to display in their yards.

On Monday, Champion band directors and band boosters did the same, showing support for their seniors whose year was cut short.

The band van drove around Champion neighborhoods to deliver signs and pictures for band seniors that haven’t performed together since their winter concert.

This uplifting, socially distant moment comes a day after the district decided to cancel prom and create a virtual graduation.

The seniors also missed out on the yearly band contest, spring concert, senior band trip and parades.