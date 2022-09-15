CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students with special needs felt the thrills of being an athlete Thursday.

It was Canfield Schools’ second Champion Day.

Students made their way through the pregame tunnel at Bob Dove Field where about 100 students with developmental disabilities from Mahoning County schools participated.

They played different sports like soccer, football, tennis, and cheerleading. Even former students came back for the fun.

Canfield Superintendent Joe Knoll has a personal connection to Champion Day.

“I have a son with special abilities, so I am real passionate about those kids. A lot of our kids with special abilities don’t get a chance to have a game day experience. For me, it’s a little more personal,” Knoll said.

Knoll hopes Champion Day will continue for years to come.



