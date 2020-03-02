Champion community hoping roller rink destroyed in fire comes back better than ever

Champion Skate posted on Facebook last month, asking their followers for input on what they should add to the rink if they were to rebuild

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – We’re still looking for answers to a fire that destroyed Champion Skate over two months ago. The community has also been giving input to a request made by the roller rink — what do people want to see at the location?

Champion Skate burned down in December and the building was a total loss — but that wasn’t the only loss. Many in the community lost a place that has been part of their family for generations.

“It was kind of like a local tragedy,” Joe Kellar said. “Everybody came here. Everyone I know came here. Not just people from Champion came here, everyone from around here came here. My parents came here when they were kids and they’re 50+ so it’s been here a long time.”

We still don’t know what caused the fire and there haven’t been any scheduled plans to rebuild the rink.

Champion Skate posted on Facebook last month, asking their followers for input on what they should add to the rink if they were to rebuild. Some want a restaurant or bar area, while others want more activities for kids.

“Rock climbing, skating, definitely an indoor play place where he can play, mommy can play,” said Gena Bassett, who’s lived in Champion all her life. “Just family fitness. There is nothing like that around here. All the kids are stuck in the house when [there’s bad weather].”

We reached out to J. Saul Campbell & Company, the public relations firm representing Champion Skate, about any upcoming plans. We have not heard back.