YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An NFL veteran and now leader of the Fighting Irish is coming to the Mahoning Valley to help out the United Way.

Notre Dame Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman will be the guest of honor at the annual Champions Among Us Dinner on Tuesday, May 23 at The Lake Club in Poland.

Freeman is the latest among other famous speakers for the event including Jack Nicklaus, Franco Harris, Annika Soresnstam, the Stoops brothers, Jim Tressel, Urban Meyer and Ryan Day.

Freeman is one of the country’s top young head coaches. He played for Ohio State, a portion of that during Tressel’s coaching tenure, and also played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans, as well as college coaching positions at Ohio State, Kent State, Purdue and Cincinnati.

“Champions Among Us is our largest fundraiser, and we are lucky to welcome such great names in sports. This year is no different with Coach Freeman,” said Bob Hannon, president of United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. “Notre Dame is a legendary program with an amazing following around the country. Coach Freeman has generously donated his time to help us raise money to impact our students and families in need.”

The Champions Among Us dinner includes hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, and an open bar before a fireside chat with Coach.

Sponsorships and tickets are still available. Reservations can be placed by calling Roxann Sebest at 330-746-8494 or emailing rsebest@ymvunitedway.org.