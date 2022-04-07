YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several recognitions were handed out Thursday to those who support the community.

Each year, The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber recognizes the work of those who give back.

This year, J. Derek Penn got the Valley Champion Award. He’s the author of Diary of a Black Man on Wall Street: From Youngstown, Ohio to the Big Apple.

“Many times people ask me where I am from, and I would tell them Youngstown, Ohio. They may have heard of it, they may have not, but I always tell them and I mentioned this last night at our dinner. I always say if you really want to meet real, genuine, salt-of-the-earth, hard-working people, come to Youngstown, Ohio,” Penn said.

Also on Thursday, Jon Arnold received the Spirit of the Chamber Award. He is CEO and co-founder of J. Arnold Wealth Management Company.

The Spirit of the Valley award went to the National Center for Urban Solutions.

