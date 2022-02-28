YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber wrapped up 2021 by announcing over $101 million in business investments in the Valley.
The expansions and investments include: (Courtesy: Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce)
- Warehouse expansion by Macy’s at the North Jackson facility
- New machinery and equipment investments by L’Uva Bella Winery
- $3.5 million in machinery investment by Transglobal in Warren Township
- Workforce expansion at Thomas Steel in Warren
- Grand opening of M&M’s Industries new facility in Lordstown
- Valley Food’s expansion in downtown Youngstown
- $2.3 million investment in the Ultium Cells lithium-ion battery plant in Lordstown
The chamber reported that they’ve had 59 real estate development inquiries from businesses exploring opportunities in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.