YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber announced its nominees for the 30th annual ATHENA Awards.
The ATHENA Award honors women who strive toward the highest levels of professional accomplishment: who excel in their chosen field, have devoted time and energy to their community in a meaningful way, and also open doors so that others may follow in their paths.
The following are the nominees:
- Dr. Sarah Aronson
Anesthesiologist
Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Sharon Regional Medical Center
- Dr. Virginia Deeane Banks, MBA, FIDSA
Infectious Disease Specialist
Northeast Ohio Infectious Disease Associates
- Tracy Behnke
Sr. Development Consultant – Midwest Region
American Heart Association
- Elayne Bozik
Realtor
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Stouffer Realty
- Dr. Sherry Cross
Director
Choffin CTC Adult Education Programs
Youngstown City School District
Choffin CTC Adult Education Program
- Lena Esmail
CEO
QUICKmed Urgent Cares and Specialty Clinics
- Danielle Fraelich
Vice President
The J. Arnold Wealth Management Company
- Trish Gelsomino
Foundation Giving Coordinator
Premier Bank
- Kathleen Harley
President
St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Mercy Health Youngstown
- Lorena Hegedus, MLS
Director
Hubbard Public Library
- Sarah Keeler
District Director
Congressman Bill Johnson
- Chaya Kessler
Director
Jewish Studies
Kent State University
- Stella Kotsatos-Angelo
Real Estate Sales Professional
Century21 Lakeside Realty
- Jane MacPherson
CEO
MacPherson & Company
- Jamie Marshall
Chief Strategy Officer
Henry H. Stambaugh Auditorium Association
- Candace Madden
Grant Manager;
Panerathon Coordinator
Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley
- Penelope Mashburn, DO
General Surgeon;
Director of Trauma Services
Trumbull Regional Medical Center
- Audrey Novotny
Executive Director
Square One Health LLC
- Kristen Olmi
CEO
KO Consulting, LLC
- Deidre Petrosky
Mayor
City of Cortland
- Rachael Rankin
Head Principal
Newton Falls Junior High and High School
- Roxann Sebest
Vice President
United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley
- Marisa Sergi
CEO
L’uva Bella Winery
- Jillian Smith
Assistant Fire Chief
Ellsworth Township, Mahoning County
- April Snyder
CPIA, Senior Personal Risk Manager
Gibson Insurance Agency
- Tracie Stephens
Principal
Schroedel, Scullin & Bestic, LLC
- Lisa Taafe
Clinical Administrative Director
Akron Children’s Hospital
- Nancy Voitus
Executive Director
Catholic Charities Regional Agency
The winner will be announced during the Chamber’s ATHENA Award Dinner, which will be held Thursday, May 18 at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield.
The cost is $75 per person, and tickets are available on the Chamber’s website.