YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber announced its nominees for the 30th annual ATHENA Awards.

The ATHENA Award honors women who strive toward the highest levels of professional accomplishment: who excel in their chosen field, have devoted time and energy to their community in a meaningful way, and also open doors so that others may follow in their paths.

The following are the nominees:

  • Dr. Sarah Aronson
    Anesthesiologist
    Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Sharon Regional Medical Center
  • Dr. Virginia Deeane Banks, MBA, FIDSA
    Infectious Disease Specialist
    Northeast Ohio Infectious Disease Associates
  • Tracy Behnke
    Sr. Development Consultant – Midwest Region
    American Heart Association
  • Elayne Bozik
    Realtor
    Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
    Stouffer Realty
  • Dr. Sherry Cross
    Director
    Choffin CTC Adult Education Programs
    Youngstown City School District
    Choffin CTC Adult Education Program
  • Lena Esmail
    CEO
    QUICKmed Urgent Cares and Specialty Clinics
  • Danielle Fraelich
    Vice President
    The J. Arnold Wealth Management Company
  • Trish Gelsomino
    Foundation Giving Coordinator
    Premier Bank
  • Kathleen Harley
    President
    St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
    Mercy Health Youngstown
  • Lorena Hegedus, MLS
    Director
    Hubbard Public Library
  • Sarah Keeler
    District Director
    Congressman Bill Johnson
  • Chaya Kessler
    Director
    Jewish Studies
    Kent State University
  • Stella Kotsatos-Angelo
    Real Estate Sales Professional
    Century21 Lakeside Realty
  • Jane MacPherson
    CEO
    MacPherson & Company
  • Jamie Marshall
    Chief Strategy Officer
    Henry H. Stambaugh Auditorium Association
  • Candace Madden
    Grant Manager;
    Panerathon Coordinator
    Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley
  • Penelope Mashburn, DO
    General Surgeon;
    Director of Trauma Services
    Trumbull Regional Medical Center
  • Audrey Novotny
    Executive Director
    Square One Health LLC
  • Kristen Olmi
    CEO
    KO Consulting, LLC
  • Deidre Petrosky
    Mayor
    City of Cortland
  • Rachael Rankin
    Head Principal
    Newton Falls Junior High and High School
  • Roxann Sebest
    Vice President
    United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley
  • Marisa Sergi
    CEO
    L’uva Bella Winery
  • Jillian Smith
    Assistant Fire Chief
    Ellsworth Township, Mahoning County
  • April Snyder
    CPIA, Senior Personal Risk Manager
    Gibson Insurance Agency
  • Tracie Stephens
    Principal
    Schroedel, Scullin & Bestic, LLC
  • Lisa Taafe
    Clinical Administrative Director
    Akron Children’s Hospital
  • Nancy Voitus
    Executive Director
    Catholic Charities Regional Agency

The winner will be announced during the Chamber’s ATHENA Award Dinner, which will be held Thursday, May 18 at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield.

The cost is $75 per person, and tickets are available on the Chamber’s website.