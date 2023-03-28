YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber announced its nominees for the 30th annual ATHENA Awards.

The ATHENA Award honors women who strive toward the highest levels of professional accomplishment: who excel in their chosen field, have devoted time and energy to their community in a meaningful way, and also open doors so that others may follow in their paths.

The following are the nominees:

Dr. Sarah Aronson

Anesthesiologist

Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Sharon Regional Medical Center



Infectious Disease Specialist

Northeast Ohio Infectious Disease Associates



Sr. Development Consultant – Midwest Region

American Heart Association



Realtor

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Stouffer Realty



Director

Choffin CTC Adult Education Programs

Youngstown City School District

Choffin CTC Adult Education Program



CEO

QUICKmed Urgent Cares and Specialty Clinics



Vice President

The J. Arnold Wealth Management Company



Foundation Giving Coordinator

Premier Bank



President

St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Mercy Health Youngstown



Director

Hubbard Public Library



District Director

Congressman Bill Johnson



Director

Jewish Studies

Kent State University



Real Estate Sales Professional

Century21 Lakeside Realty



CEO

MacPherson & Company



Chief Strategy Officer

Henry H. Stambaugh Auditorium Association



Grant Manager;

Panerathon Coordinator

Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley



General Surgeon;

Director of Trauma Services

Trumbull Regional Medical Center



Executive Director

Square One Health LLC



CEO

KO Consulting, LLC



Mayor

City of Cortland



Head Principal

Newton Falls Junior High and High School



Vice President

United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley



CEO

L’uva Bella Winery



Assistant Fire Chief

Ellsworth Township, Mahoning County



CPIA, Senior Personal Risk Manager

Gibson Insurance Agency



Principal

Schroedel, Scullin & Bestic, LLC



Clinical Administrative Director

Akron Children’s Hospital



Executive Director

Catholic Charities Regional Agency

The winner will be announced during the Chamber’s ATHENA Award Dinner, which will be held Thursday, May 18 at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield.

The cost is $75 per person, and tickets are available on the Chamber’s website.